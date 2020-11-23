Trailer for 'Bad Impulse' Horror About an Evil Home Security System

"It makes you safe… Isn't that what you want?" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled Bad Impulse, the latest film directed by actress / acting coach / director / producer Michelle Danner. In the aftermath of a traumatic event, a suburban husband & father decides to buy a cutting edge home security system from a mysterious man, only to find that it slowly destroys that which he most wants to protect. Sounds a bit like The Box, but with a home security system instead of a box. Bad Impulse stars Grant Bowler, Paul Sorvino, Sonya Walger, James Landry-Hebert, Abbi Ford, Stephanie Cayo, Dan Lauria, and Rebecca Black. This looks a bit too weird and a bit too creepy, but not really any good.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Michelle Danner's Bad Impulse, direct from YouTube:

In the aftermath of a traumatic event, Henry Sharpe (Grant Bowler), a suburban father and husband, gets a cutting-edge security system from a mysterious man only to find out that it slowly destroys that which he most wants to protect. Bad Impulse is directed by acting coach / filmmaker Michelle Danner, director of the films How to Go Out on a Date in Queens, Hello Herman, and The Bandit Hound previously. The screenplay is by Jason Chase Tyrrell. Produced by Brian Drillinger, Alexandra Guarnieri, Scott Martin, Jack Sheehan, Michael Slifkin, and David Wong. This first premiered at the Culver City Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will release Danner's Bad Impulse direct-to-VOD starting on December 18th. Anyone?