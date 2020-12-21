MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for 'Balloon Man' Doc on First African-American Balloon Pilot

December 21, 2020
"He was an excellent pilot." Gravitas is releasing this documentary film in February and we haven't featured the trailer for it yet. Balloon Man is a documentary Bill Costen, a former football player for the Buffalo Bills. Saying goodbye to a career on the turf, Bill takes to the air, becoming the first African American Hot-Air Balloon Master Pilot in the world (in 2016!). The film is made by his own daughter, filmmaker Chantal Potter, and played at a few festivals this year. "From the year I was born, I was flying with my father and I am honored to be able to tell his incredible story," Potter says. "When I began the journey of producing this film, I not only wanted to open a gateway into the experience of the art, skill, and business of ballooning but also the endeavors of a man who gave the word flight an entirely new meaning. I hope that by sharing my father's story, a generation will be inspired to live authentically and reach their full potential." As a big time fan of hot air balloons, this looks like a unique and inspiring story about following your dreams. Fly on, Bill.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Chantal Potter's doc Balloon Man, direct from YouTube:

Balloon Man Poster

The rubber met the road in the early 1970s for Bill Costen. After being drafted by the Buffalo Bills, tragedy forces him out of his dream. Saying goodbye to a career on the turf, Bill takes to the air, becoming the first African American Hot-Air Balloon Master Pilot in the world. Balloon Man is an intimate portrait of a former NFL athlete who learned how to navigate through the clouds, told through the lens of his daughter, award-winning filmmaker, Chantal Potter. Bill found freedom in flying, proving that with a bit of faith, the sky's the limit. Balloon Man is directed by American filmmaker Chantal Potter, making her feature directorial debut with this film following work as a development exec at Made For T.V. Productions. This premiered at a few small regional film festivals throughout the year. Gravitas Ventures will release Potter's Balloon Man direct-to-VOD starting on February 2nd, 2021 this winter. Interested in learning his story?

