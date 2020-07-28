Trailer for Barbara Kopple's Doc 'Desert One' About a Rescue Mission

"If we are successful, it will be your achievement. If we are not successful, it will be my defeat." Greenwich Ent. has released an official trailer for the documentary film Desert One, the latest from award-winning docu filmmaker Barbara Kopple. This originally premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year, and also stopped by the DOC NYC, AFI Fest, Hamptons Doc Fest, Palm Springs, Big Sky, and Boulder Film Festivals. Using new archival sources and unprecedented access, master documentarian Barbara Kopple reveals the story behind one of the most daring rescues in modern US history: a secret mission to free hostages of the 1979 Iranian revolution. This looks incredible! With Kopple directing, this already has an edge over so many docs. She is so talented at looking back into history and telling these remarkable stories with so much detail and fervor. This is also just a gripping trailer that fully sold me on this film. Looking forward to watching it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Barbara Kopple's doc Desert One, direct from YouTube:

Using new archival sources and unprecedented access to key players on both sides, master documentarian Barbara Kopple (Harlan County, USA) reveals the true story behind one of the most daring rescues in modern US history: a secret mission to free hostages captured during the 1979 Iranian revolution. Desert One is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Barbara Kopple, director of many doc films previously including Harlan County U.S.A., Wild Man Blues, Woodstock '94, My Generation, Shut Up & Sing, A Force of Nature, Running from Crazy, Miss Sharon Jones!, This Is Everything: Gigi Gorgeous, A Murder in Mansfield, and New Homeland. This first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Greenwich Ent. will release Kopple's Desert One in "virtual cinemas" + on VOD starting August 21st coming up. Intrigued?