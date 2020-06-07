Trailer for Baseball Doc 'Long Gone Summer' About Sosa vs McGwire

"Watching those two guys - it was poetry." ESPN has debuted the first official trailer for a baseball history documentary titled Long Gone Summer, another impressive ESPN "30 For 30" feature film offering from the big sports network. Director AJ Schnack takes viewers back to the landmark 1998 baseball season – its tremendous highlights, massive impact, and undeniable complications. Mark McGwire of the Cardinals and Sammy Sosa of the Cubs competed against each other in the 1998 season to beat the home run record. With a musical score composed by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy, the doc film is a journey back through time that recalls how "seismic and emotional the story was – even as the legitimacy of the accomplishments at its center would later be called into question." Sadly, it was later discovered both of them used performance-enhancing drugs, but this still was an exciting and wild time in baseball's past. Check out the footage below.

Here's the first official trailer for AJ Schnack's doc Long Gone Summer, direct from ESPN's YouTube:

It was one of the most memorable and significant seasons in the history of baseball – in the summer of 1998, the St. Louis Cardinals' Mark McGwire and the Chicago Cubs' Sammy Sosa embarked on a chase of one of the game's most hallowed records, igniting the passion and imagination of fans and non-fans everywhere. The drama, excitement, and results would be remembered for generations. If we only knew then just how complex our feelings about it all would eventually become. Long Gone Summer is directed by award-winning doc producer / filmmaker AJ Schnack, director of the doc films Gigantic (A Tale of Two Johns), Kurt Cobain About a Son, Convention, We Always Lie to Strangers, and Caucus previously, as well as a few shorts and other TV work. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival earlier this year before it was cancelled. ESPN will now debut Schnack's doc film Long Gone Summer on the evening of June 14th, and it'll be available for streaming on ESPN Plus after then. Who's interested in watching this?