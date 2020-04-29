Trailer for Basketball Legend 'Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story' Doc

"Schea's story is important to be told…" 1091 Media has released an official trailer for a sports documentary called Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story, which originally premiered back in 2016 at the Los Angeles Film Festival. This is yet another basketball biopic doc, joining recent films like The Legend of Swee' Pea, A Kids From Coney Island, and Jump Shot. Plus with Michael Jordan series "The Last Dance" being watched by fans worldwide, and the pandemic shutting down sports this year, docs like this are finding an audience. Manchild is about a basketball legend named Schea Cotton - who grew up in California and was already a star in 7th grade, but he never made it into the NBA despite his legendary talent. The film "chronicles the circuitous life of legendary Los Angeles hoops megastar Schea Cotton" with an "in-depth look at the epic rise and struggles of the most celebrated high school athlete of our time." What a crazy story. Take a look below.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Eric Herbert's doc Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story, from YouTube:

Manchild is a documentary about a Los Angeles basketball legend by the name of Schea Cotton. There have been many stories told about Schea, and all of the ones about what he did on the court are true. This time though Schea and the people closest to him tell the story about what REALLY happened. A star studded documentary featuring Scoop Jackson, Paul Pierce, Baron Davis, Ron Artest, Tyson Chandler, Jason Hart, Stephen Jackson and Elton Brand to name a few. There is no such thing as a "lock" for the NBA because if that were the case Schea Cotton would be there, no doubt. Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story is directed by filmmaker Eric 'Ptah' Herbert, making his directorial debut; he also edited and co-produced the film Check Point. This originally premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival back in 2016, but hasn't shown up at other festivals else since then. For more info, visit the film's Facebook page. 1091 Media will finally release Manchild: The Schea Cotton Story direct-to-VOD starting on June 23rd this summer.