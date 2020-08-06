Trailer for 'Bombardier Blood' Doc About a Hemophiliac Mountaineer

"My mom would say, 'well, you're not doing Everest.'" Believe Limited has released the official trailer for Bombardier Blood, a feature documentary made by filmmaker Patrick James Lynch telling the story of a hemophiliac mountaineer named Chris and his life story. "Bombardier Blood is an intimate and unflinching portrait of one man's perseverance and determination. With a cinematic eye, director Patrick James Lynch captures a deeply personal story that illuminates the universality of triumphing over our challenges and finding purpose in our lives." The film follows Chris Bombardier as he embarks on a historic mission to complete the Seven Summits, and inspire an international community to help those with hemophilia around the globe. He's completed five of the climbs already, and is preparing for his journey to reach the summit of Mount Everest. An inspirational story about not letting anything ever stop you from achieving your dreams.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patrick James Lynch's doc Bombardier Blood, from YouTube:

Bombardier Blood chronicles the remarkable journey of hemophiliac mountaineer Chris Bombardier as he embarks on a historic mission to complete the Seven Summits, and inspire an international community to help those with hemophilia around the globe. He's completed five of the climbs already, and is preparing for his journey to Nepal to reach the summit of the world’s tallest peak: Everest. Under the supervision of his doctors and with the support of his wife and uncle, Chris is prepared for the mountain. What he’s not prepared for are the Nepalese children with destroyed joints and the stricken mothers who have lost their sons due to the lack of medications for hemophilia. Bombardier Blood is directed by filmmaker Patrick James Lynch, making his first doc after directing the feature film Elsewhere previously, as well as a few short films and lots of other media / production work over the years. Believe Limited will debut Bombardier Blood direct-to-VOD starting on August 18th this summer. For more info, visit the film's official website.