Trailer for Cheesy Sci-Fi Film 'Agent Revelation' with Michael Dorn

"When I saw what that 'ash' was capable of… I wanted to run." "You should have." The official trailer has debuted for a low budget sci-fi action thriller titled Agent Revelation, which is actually a sequel (né Agent II) to a 2017 sci-fi film called Agent made by the same filmmaker. This next one is set to arrive on VOD in January and looks pretty cool. Written, directed by and starring Derek Ting, the film focuses on Jim Yung, a rejected CIA analyst, who has been exposed to an ancient 'dust' that transforms him into a super soldier that can communicate with aliens. When a secret organization works with him to discover why aliens have returned to Earth, the truth comes at a price. The sci-fi film also stars Michael Dorn, Kayla Ewell, Eve Mauro, and Teo Brines. The sets in this look great, but the rest of it still seems a bit sketchy. Check it out.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Derek Ting's Agent Revelation, direct from YouTube:

An ancient dust that controls humans is unleashed on Earth, but mysteriously affects Jim Yung (Derek Ting) transforming him into a super soldier with powers that allow him to communicate with aliens. Jim is taken to an underground base where he's trained to be an operative to take on an imminent alien threat and learn why aliens have returned to Earth, but the truth comes at a price. Agent Revelation, formerly known as Agent II, is both written and directed by Hong Kong actor / filmmaker Derek Ting, director of the films Always and Agent previously. It's produced by Chad Finnerty, Derek Ting, and Joyce Yung. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Quiver Dist. will release Ting's Agent Revelation direct-to-VOD starting January 22nd, 2021 next month. Anyone interested in watching this?