Trailer for 'Code of the Freaks' Doc About Disabled Characters in Film

"I would argue that it enhances your ability to enjoy the movie." Kino Lorber has debuted an official trailer for a cinema history documentary called Code of the Freaks, which recently premiered as the "Opening Night" film at the ReelAbilities Film Festival in NYC earlier in the year. The doc film closely examines the representation of disabled people in Hollywood movies, and tries to turn the tables and "dares to imagine a cinematic landscape that centers the voices of disabled people". Taking its title from Tod Browning's classic film (Freaks), this radical reframing of how characters with disabilities are represented looks at a century of Hollywood favorites with a fresh perspective. Today's disability activists imagine a cinematic landscape that takes people with disabilities seriously. This looks like a very important doc, made by the very people who are speaking out about this issue and working to improve representation in Hollywood. Check it out below.

Here's the official trailer for Salome Chasnoff's doc Code of the Freaks, from Kino Lorber's YouTube:

Code of the Freaks presents a radical reframing of the use of disabled characters in film. Using hundreds of clips spanning over 100 years of moviemaking, and a cast of disabled artists, scholars and activists, it’s a scorching critique of some of Hollywood’s most beloved characters. This revelatory documentary investigates the power of movie imagery to shape the beliefs and behaviors of the general public toward disabled people, and of disabled people toward themselves. Drawing its title from a line from Tod Browning’s notorious 1932 film, Freaks, Code of the Freaks debunks well-worn tropes – the miracle cure, the blind guy driving a car, the magical little people, the face-feelers, the sexless, the better off dead – and brings an entirely fresh perspective. It dares to imagine a cinematic landscape that centers the voices of disabled people. Code of the Freaks is directed by doc filmmaker Salome Chasnoff, director of the docs Turning a Corner and Brink of Survival previously, plus a few shorts. This premiered at the ReelAbilities Film Festival this year. Kino Lorber will release Code of the Freaks later in 2020. Visit their official website.