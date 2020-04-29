MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for Comedy '2 Minutes of Fame' with Jay Pharoah & Keke Palmer

by
April 29, 2020
Human Zoo Trailer

"Maybe the time spent there chasing your dreams is better off spent here, chasing a paycheck." Lionsgate has released a trailer for a comedy titled 2 Minutes of Fame, formerly known as #TwoMinutesofFame (oh do I hate hashtag film titles and I'm glad they changed this one). The film is about a wannabe comedian who becomes internet famous after making impressions of another comedian. He heads to LA to try and achieve greater fame, but ends up in the cross-hairs of the veteran stand-up comic who "plots a rude—and hilarious—awakening for Deandre." Jay Pharaoh stars as Deandre, with Keke Palmer as his girlfriend, and a cast including Katt Williams, RonReaco Lee, Kimrie Lewis, and Valery M. Ortiz. This looks solid, with good humor, but also some key lessons to learn about family, life, success, and fame. Might be worth a look.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Leslie Small's 2 Minutes of Fame, direct from YouTube:

2 Minutes of Fame Poster

After impressions of a comedian named Marques (Katt Williams) make him an online sensation, Deandre (Jay Pharoah) goes to L.A. with dreams of stand-up stardom. But his girlfriend (Keke Palmer) needs him to be a stand-up guy and help raise their young son. Marques, the reigning king of comedy, isn't about the give up his throne, and plots a rude—and hilarious—awakening for Deandre in this "laugh-out-loud" comedy with heart. 2 Minutes of Fame is directed by American producer / filmmaker Leslie Small, of the films Hair Show, Steve Harvey: Still Trippin', Gary Owen: True Story, Undercover Brother 2, and Holiday Rush previously, as well as lots of other TV work. The screenplay is written by Devon Shepard and Yamara Taylor. Lionsgate debuts Small's 2 Minutes of Fame direct-to-DVD / VOD starting June 16th coming soon.

