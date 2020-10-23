Trailer for Crazy Sci-Fi Sequel 'Skylin3s' Heads to Their Home Planet

"We'll have to push beyond our limits." Vertical Ent. has released an official trailer for sci-fi action sequel Skylin3s (aka Skyline 3), from writer / director Liam O'Donnell and VFX company Hydraulx. In Skyline (2010) the alien invasion began… in Beyond Skyline (2017) the earth fought back… in Skylin3s, the highly anticipated third installment of the hit sci-fi franchise, an elite team heads to the alien's home planet on a final desperate mission to save humanity. Sounds a bit like Starship Troopers, no? When a virus threatens to turn the now earth-dwelling friendly alien hybrids against humans, Captain Rose Corley must lead a team of elite mercs on a mission to Cobalt 1 in order to save what's left of humanity. Starring Lindsey Morgan, Jonathan Howard, Alexander Siddig, and Rhona Mitra. I never did see the previous film, but I will admit these films always look incredible - the VFX are expansive and exciting and it all looks thrilling. But I'm not sure if the rest will be any good. That said, all the shots on the "home planet" are pretty cool. Damn.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Liam O'Donnell's Skylin3s, direct from Vertical's YouTube:

Several years have now passed since other-worldly blue lights first descended from the skies as the alien invasion of Earth began.The once-killer extraterrestrials known as ‘Pilots’ have had their biology altered so they can now peacefully coexist with humans on a ravaged future-Earth. When a lethal new alien virus emerges, military commander General Radford (Alexander Siddig) warns that without action the Pilots will revert to their unstoppable, human-hunting form. To save Earth, super-powered human-alien hybrid Captain Rose Corley (Lindsey Morgan) leads a team of elite soldiers on a deadly mission beyond the far reaches of space to the alien planet known as Cobalt 1. This time, to save our world, we must invade theirs. Skylin3s is once again directed by American filmmaker Liam O'Donnell, a producer/screenwriter (who co-wrote the original Skyline) and visual effects consultant for Hydraulx, who first made his debut with the previous sequel Beyond Skyline; this is the third film he has directed along with Portals. The screenplay is also written by Liam O'Donnell, based on characters created by Joshua Cordes. The film is premiering at the FrightFest Film Festival (online) this month. Vertical will then release Skylin3s later this year - stay tuned.