Trailer for Disabled Romantic Comedy 'Catching Up' by Bill Crossland

"Why would you allow yourself to feel that way?" Freestyle Digital Media has released an official trailer for an indie romantic comedy called Catching Up, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Bill Crossland. This first premiered at the Heartland and New Orleans Film Festivals last year. Bill Crossland also stars in the film as a romantically inexperienced young man with muscular dystrophy named Frank who struggles to win the love of his able-bodied crush while posing as a boyfriend for his closeted best friend. Crossland looks to be telling a very personal story, while also trying to have some romcom fun as well. The film's cast includes Francesca Carpanini, Isabella Pisacane, Johnathan Fernandez, Sam Daly, Jared Michael Delaney, Caroline Duncan, and Lydia Meredith. His main love interest in this looks a lot like Rachel McAdams. This seems like a very charming, brutally honest take on love as a disabled person.

Here's the new official trailer (+ poster) for Bill Crossland's Catching Up, direct from YouTube:

Frank (Bill Crossland), a romantically inexperienced man with muscular dystrophy, spends his free time posing as a boyfriend for his closeted best buddy Lorraine (Francesca Carpanini) so that her overbearing mother won't find out she's gay. But when his able-bodied childhood crush, Judy (Isabella Pisacane), takes a job at the high school where he works, Frank's desire for a real relationship is unexpectedly awakened. In an effort to win Judy's affections, Frank clashes with his wacky, womanizing rival (Sam Daly) and enlists the help of a smooth-talking mentor (Johnathan Fernandez) as he embarks on a series of romantic misadventures that will test his physical limitations, his confidence, and his relationship with his friend. Catching Up is directed by American filmmaker Bill Crossland, making his feature directorial debut with this film based on his own short. The screenplay is written by Bill Crossland and Patrick Morris, from a story by Mindy Beach and Bill Crossland. This initially premiered at the Heartland Film Festival last year. Freestyle DM will release Crossland's Catching Up direct-to-VOD starting on November 24th this month.