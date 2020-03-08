Trailer for Doc About Acclaimed Chef 'Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy'

"I believe Diana is a Mexicana in her soul and heart." Greenwich Ent. has debuted the first official trailer for a documentary about a charming, spunky, food-loving, one-of-a-kind woman named Diana Kennedy. The film is titled Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy and it explores Diana's vibrant, unconventional life, blending vérité with archival footage, photographs and interviews. The author of nine acclaimed cookbooks and a two-time James Beard Award winner, Diana is called the "Julia Child of Mexico", but the feisty cook prefers the moniker "The Mick Jagger of Mexican Cuisine". Featuring extensive interviews with Kennedy, and with famed chefs José Andrés, Rick Bayless, Gabriela Camara, and Alice Waters, the film provides an intimate look at the leading expert on Mexican cuisine. Viewers accompany her in intimate settings at home - cooking, gardening, and traveling to accept awards & speak to audiences. This doc looks entirely enjoyable.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Elizabeth Carroll's doc Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy, from YouTube:

The documentary film Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy is an intimate, candid perspective into the curious world of cookbook author and British ex-pat Diana Kennedy - widely regarded as the world's expert on Mexican cuisine. At five feet tall and 97 years old, Diana is larger than life: a foul-mouthed fireball far more feisty and energetic than her age and petite frame let on. Author of nine Mexican cookbooks, she has spent over 60 years researching and documenting the regional cuisines of Mexico. Kennedy has lived ‘off-the-grid' on an eight-acre ranch outside Zitácuaro, Michoacán since the 1970’s: composting, growing her own crops, and using solar power to run her home. Aware of her own mortality, she is working tirelessly to solidify the legacy of her life's efforts, with the hope of turning her home into a foundation for culinary education in Mexico. Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy is directed by filmmaker Elizabeth Carroll, making her feature directorial debut after working for the NY Times on video content previously. Greenwich Ent. will release the biopic doc in select US theaters starting on April 22nd this spring. Interested in watching?