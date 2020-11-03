Trailer for Doc 'Born to Be' About Mount Sinai's Transgender Center

"I'm very, very grateful to have you here today." Kino Lorber has revealed the official trailer for an award-winning documentary film titled Born to Be, which first premiered at last year's New York Film Festival, and also played at the Hamptons, Palm Springs, and (where it won the Grand Jury Prize) Nashville Film Festivals. Tania Cypriano's doc Born to Be follows the work of Dr. Jess Ting at the groundbreaking Mount Sinai Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery located in New York City – where, for the first time ever, all transgender and gender non-conforming people have access to quality transition-related health and surgical care. With extraordinary access, this feature-length documentary takes an intimate look at how one doctor's work impacts the lives of his patients as well as how his journey from renowned plastic surgeon to pioneering gender-affirming surgeon led to her own transformation. An important & impactful story to tell.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Tania Cypriano's doc Born to Be, direct from YouTube:

Doctor Jess Ting, a Juilliard-trained bass player-turned-trailblazing surgeon, today leads Mount Sinai Hospital's Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery. With compassion and candor, director Tania Cypriano tells his story and that of his transgender and nonbinary patients, who come to him from all walks of life and whose diversity reflects the multiplicity of communities that make up New York. Although the Affordable Care Act has put transition-related health care and gender-affirming surgery within their reach, the Trump administration's reversal of anti-discrimination health care protections for LGBTQ people puts that access to care at risk. This story spotlights the unfailingly modest and understated Dr. Ting and his patients, who too often sacrifice their jobs, their family ties, and their safety, to be their most authentic selves. Born to Be is directed by doc producer / filmmaker Tania Cypriano, director of the other docs Odo Ya! Vida com Aids and Grandma Has a Video Camera previously. This first premiered at the New York Film Festival last year. Kino Lorber will release Cypriano's Born to Be doc in select theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting November 18th this fall. For more info on how to watch, visit their website. Interested?