Trailer for 'Documentary for the Recently Deceased' About 'Beetlejuice'

"We did it at least three times before we finally shot the movie." Yet another nifty documentary examining the making of and fandom surrounding a beloved favorite. Documentary for the Recently Deceased is a film about the making of Tim Burton's horror comedy classic Beetlejuice, first released in 1988, starring Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder. The full title of the doc is The Documentary for the Recently Deceased: The Making of Beetlejuice and it was partially funded independently on Kickstarter a few years ago. They're still finalizing the film, in hopes that it might be released this year. Documentary for the Recently Deceased will cover all aspects of Beetlejuice: "from filming in East Corinth, Vermont, to the stop motion and special effects work, as well as a series of exclusive interviews and rare behind-the-scenes archives acquired by director Fred China over the years." It's always fun to watch these docs and revisit film history. Have a look.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Fred China's Documentary for the Recently Deceased, from YouTube:

