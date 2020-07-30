Trailer for Drug Drama 'Sno Babies' with Katie Kelly & Paola Andino

"One bad puff can put you in the ground." Better Noise Films has revealed the official trailer for an indie drama titled Sno Babies, one of the first feature films from editor-turned-filmmaker Bridget Smith. Sno Babies depicts the grim realities of addiction and its effects on families. Kristen and Hannah are likeable, college-bound teens - and heroin addicts - hiding their plight behind the façade of middle-class suburbia. This is one of those dramatic films where the innuendo in the title is actually a reference to drugs, and not something else. Starring Katie Kelly & Paola Andino as Kristen & Hannah, with Michael Lombardi, Evangeline Young, Niko Terho, and Joanne Baron. This looks like a powerful film about drugs and addiction, but it seems a bit too cliche and heavy-handed overall to really make an impact. Still worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Bridget Smith's Sno Babies, direct from Better Noise's YouTube:

A gripping and emotive tale, Sno Babies depicts the grim realities of addiction and its effects on a middle-class suburban town. Kristen and Hannah are best friends–smart, likable and college-bound– and also addicted to heroin. The pair of seemingly unlikely addicts spiral down a path of destruction, hiding their secret from well-meaning but busy parents behind pink bedrooms and school uniforms Sno Babies shows how easy it can be to both miss and hide the signs of addiction behind the façade of "good" neighborhoods and pleasantly busy communities. Sno Babies is directed by editor / filmmaker Bridget Smith, making her feature directorial debut after one documentary and other editing work previously. The screenplay is written by Michael Walsh. Produced by Allen Kovac, Michael Lombardi, and Michael Walsh. Better Noise Films will release Smith's Sno Babies direct-to-VOD starting September 29th this fall. Anyone interested?