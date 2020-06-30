Trailer for ESPN's 'Born To Play' Doc About Women's Tackle Football

"Being on the field just makes me feel alive. I feel that's where I'm supposed to be." ESPN has unveiled the first trailer for a documentary film called Born to Play, which is initially premiering on TV airing on ESPN coming up this weekend. Directed by Viridiana Lieberman, the film is a love letter to the game, written by people who you never knew played. Until now. Born to Play highlights the badass athletes of the Boston Renegades women's tackle football team. "With heart, hustle, and hope, the Renegades are on the path to redemption after losing in their championship game the previous year. These unpaid athletes put their bodies on the line while maintaining full-time careers that support their lifelong dream." These women just love playing football and won't let anyone or anything get in the way of their game nights. Looks damn good.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Viridiana Lieberman's doc Born to Play, direct from Vimeo:

Born to Play spends a season with the Boston Renegades, a women’s tackle football team on the path to redemption after going undefeated but losing their championship the previous year. These unpaid athletes put their bodies on the line while maintaining full-time careers that support their lifelong dream… proving that football is for everyone. Born to Play shines a light on a team of remarkable women, ranging in age from 19-49, from a vast spectrum of backgrounds who dedicate their time, bodies and paychecks to pursue their passion for playing football. Born to Play is directed by editor / filmmaker Viridiana Lieberman, her second doc after directing Fattitude previously, as well as a few short films and other production work. Produced by Theodora Dunlap, Sam Bisbee, and Viridiana Lieberman. ESPN will premiere Born to Play on their channel on July 1st. It will also air again later this summer. For more, visit the film's official website.