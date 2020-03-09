Trailer for Fascinating Canadian Art Forgery Doc 'There Are No Fakes'

"This painting is a lie." When it comes to art, what's real and what isn't? Can you tell if an artist is genuine? There Are No Fakes is a feature documentary all about art forgery. The film uncovers never-before-heard details about the largest case of art forgery in history, surrounding the work by indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau. A painting, apparently the work of an iconic native artist, leads the rockstar who buys it into the tragic, brutal world of an art forgery ring in Canada's far north. As a direct result of this documentary's expose, the Thunder Bay police have opened a criminal investigation into the matter. (Still an active case.) The film arrives on VOD this week, for those interested. From the trailer it's hard to figure out exactly what's going on, but that's what makes it intriguing - what is the great mystery behind this art drama. Check it out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Jamie Kastner's doc There Are No Fakes, direct from Vimeo:

The doc follows Barenaked Ladies musician, Kevin Hearn, who is a massive Morrisseau fan and collector. Hearn learns that one of the Morrisseau's paintings in his collection, "Spirit Energy of Mother Earth" was a fraudulent piece, and decided to fight for justice and find the source of these inauthentic paintings. An emotional and turbulent journey, the film uncovers many hidden storylines and introduces a handful of individuals who were directly involved in this massive case of fraudulent Morrisseau art. There Are No Fakes is directed by Canadian doc filmmaker Jamie Kastner, director of the documentaries Free Trade Is Killing My Mother, Recessionize! For Fun and Profit!, The Secret Disco Revolution, and The Skyjacker's Tale previously. This initially premiered at the Hot Docs Film Festival last year. Kastner's doc There Are No Fakes debuts direct-to-VOD starting March 10th this month. For more info, visit the film's official website.