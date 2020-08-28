Trailer for Filmmaking Comedy 'Faith Based' About 'A Prayer in Space'

"Action: space monsters!" Gravitas has released an official trailer for an indie comedy titled Faith Based, a film about filmmakers trying to make a film. This originally premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. When two slacker friends come to the realization that every "faith based" movie makes buckets of cash, they set out on a mission to make one of their own. Their project: A Prayer in Space, about the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed… in space. With the majority of the movie taking place in LA's San Fernando Valley, the filmmakers went to renowned local artist Phill Bourque to create the original, hand drawn poster (as seen below). The film stars Luke Barnett, Tanner Thomason, Margaret Cho, David Koechner, with Lance Reddick, and Jason Alexander. It's always amusing to see films about the kookiness of filmmaking, and this looks like it's making fun of everything about it in just the right way.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Vincent Masciale's Faith Based, direct from Gravitas' YouTube:

Faith Based tells the story two slacker friends (Luke Barnett and Tanner Thomason) who come to the realization that every low budget Christian movie starring 90's TV actors makes millions of dollars. They soon set out on a mission to make "A Prayer in Space", the story of the first prayer ever to be prayed… in space. Faith Based is directed by editor / filmmaker Vincent Masciale, director of the film Fear, Inc. previously, as well as numerous short films. He has also worked as an editor for TV and other projects. The screenplay is by Luke Barnett. Motion Picture Exchange presents a Lone Suspect production in association with Title Media. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Gravitas will release Masciale's Faith Based direct-to-VOD starting on October 9th. Who else wants to pray in space?