Trailer for Fran Lebowitz's 'Pretend It's A City' Directed by Scorsese

"Do you think it's fair to bring a book into Times Square?" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for Pretend It's A City, a new docu-series directed by Martin Scorsese about his friend, the kooky, outgoing, outspoken author / speaker Fran Lebowitz. Wander the New York City streets and fascinating mind of wry writer, humorist and raconteur Fran Lebowitz as she sits down with Marty to discuss life in the Big Apple. Directed by Lebowitz's longtime friend Martin Scorsese and peppered with his own witty takes on a town he knows best, Pretend It's A City is described as "a double dose of NYC attitude that sparks pangs of delight, fury and recognition among those who love the place as deeply as they do." This looks like so much fun! It seems like a NYC follow-up to JR & Agnes Varda's wonderful doc film Faces Places, following two friends around town as they talk about whatever comes to mind, and meet strangers on the street. I want to watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Martin Scorsese's doc series Pretend It's A City, from YouTube:

Fran Lebowitz knows what she likes—and what she doesn’t like. And she won’t wait for an invitation to tell you. For decades, the critic and essayist has been expressing her opinions, sometimes grouchily, always riotously. A New Yorker to the core, Lebowitz has raised straight talk to an art form, packaging her no-nonsense observations about the city and its denizens into a punchy running commentary, one that spares nobody. Shaping Lebowitz's thoughts into the furiously funny guidebook every New Yorker has at one point wished for, Pretend It's A City checks in with a classic urban voice on subjects ranging from tourists, money, subways and the arts to the not-so-simple act of walking in Times Square. (There is a right way to do it.) Along the way, Lebowitz's own past comes into focus: a life marked by constant curiosity and invigorating independence. Pretend It's A City is a docu series directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Martin Scorsese, director of many docs including The Last Waltz, My Voyage to Italy, Shine a Light, A Letter to Elia, Public Speaking, The 50 Year Argument, and Rolling Thunder Revue previously. Netflix will debut Liebowitz's Pretend It's A City series streaming starting January 8th, 2021 this winter. Look good?