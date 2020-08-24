Trailer for Gibney's 'Agents of Chaos' Doc About Election Interference

"We faced an attack of a new kind – the Russians hacked democracy." HBO has revealed the first official trailer for a documentary titled Agents of Chaos, which will actually premiere on HBO next month as a two-part doc series. Agents of Chaos is the latest from iconic doc filmmaker Alex Gibney. "Building on his acclaimed oeuvre tackling far-reaching and provocative issues, Gibney delves into the complex labyrinth of internet warfare, raising salient questions about the extent of Russia's meddling in the American democratic election process and asking at what point does a foreign power's meddling in our sovereignty constitute warfare… and [then] at what point does American encouragement of foreign interference begin to look like treason? Clearly and thoroughly mapping the intricate web of deceptions and interventions that occurred during the last election, Agents of Chaos takes a hard, clear-eyed look at our vulnerabilities as a nation and at the uncertainties surrounding our electoral processes, and draws a frightening conclusion about the very real possibility of it all happening again." Damn. Gibney ain't holding back here! Important to tell the truth.

Here's the first official trailer for Alex Gibney's doc Agents of Chaos, direct from HBO's YouTube:

The film is a product of years of reporting on Russian interference in the 2016 election. With never-before-seen footage inside the Russian troll farms, and videos unearthed from the Russian deep web, the film digs deep into the sophisticated plans to undermine democracy, raising the alarm for the American public, but also proving that these "agents of chaos" weren’t Russians alone; they were also key players in the United States who, through venality, corruption or circumstance, furthered Putin's goals, with a vulnerable and unsuspecting American public as their target. Agents of Chaos is directed by prolific American filmmaker Alex Gibney, of the doc films Catching Hell, The Last Gladiators, Mea Maxima Culpa: Silence in the House of God, We Steal Secrets: The Story of WikiLeaks, The Armstrong Lie, Finding Fela, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine, Zero Days, No Stone Unturned, The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, Citizen K. Agents of Chaos is a two-part documentary that will debut September 23rd this fall. It'll be available on HBO and to stream on HBO Max. Want to watch?