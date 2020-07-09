Trailer for Grace Glowicki's Gothic Fable 'Tito' About a Fearful Man

"I'll be your friend, man." Factory 25 has debuted an official trailer for an indie film titled Tito, written by and directed by and starring Grace Glowicki as the title character, Tito. The film is described in marketing as "a gothic feminist fable" that is "a wholly unique vision of predation, friendship and fear." It is about a man being hunted by sexual predators. Starved of food and surrounded by danger, Tito (played by Glowicki) is on the verge of total breakdown when a friendly neighbor arrives offering hot breakfast and salvation… "Funny, tragic, and surreal, Tito is a story about sexual predation told through a wild and imaginative lens." Also starring Ben Petrie. This premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Reviews say the film "teeters on the edge between buddy movie and experimental, post-apocalyptic nightmare." Strange but compelling.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Grace Glowicki's Tito, direct from Factory 25's YouTube:

Tito is trapped. With long black hair, greasy sideburns, and an emergency whistle dangling from his neck, he is so stricken with fear that he's developed a hunch in his back. Any attempt to venture into the outside world is met with the threat of elusive predators who hunt him relentlessly. Starved for food and security, Tito's terrorized existence threatens to overwhelm him - until the sudden arrival of a cheerful intruder, offering breakfast and protection… Tito is a vision of predation, friendship, and fear, told through a wildly inventive and expressive new lens. Tito is both written and directed by Canadian actress / filmmaker Grace Glowicki, making her feature directorial debut after directing one short film (Queef) previously. This first premiered at the SXSW Film Festival last year. Factory 25 will release Glowicki's Tito into "virtual cinemas" in the US starting on July 10th this summer. For more info + tickets, visit their website. Anyone curious?