Trailer for Haunted Hotel Challenge Found Footage Horror 'Followed'

"Looks like the Korean Elevator Game is indeed a big hoax." Global View Ent. has released an official trailer for an indie horror film called Followed, yet another horror film mixing social media mania with ghosts. We've seen way too many of these kind of films recently, and they never turn out any good. To gain more subscribers, a controversial social media influencer named "DropTheMike" stays at a cursed hotel ("one of the most haunted hotels in America") to terrifying results. What a remarkably unoriginal concept that won't scare anyone. Followed stars Matthew Solomon, John Savage, Sam Valentine, Tim Drier, Caitlin Grace, Kelsey Griswold, and Christopher Ross Martin. Why do all of these found footage horror films look the same, with all the usual cliche, cheesy moments and jump scares and boring ghost surprises. Ugh.

Here's the new official trailer (+ first poster) for Antoine Le's Followed, direct from YouTube:

When aspiring social media influencer "DropTheMike" is offered a major sponsorship to grow his channel, he's joined by his video crew on a visit to one of the most haunted hotels in America, where he'll give his audience a horrific night of thrill-seeking the likes of which they have never seen before. What begins as a fun investigative challenge including the infamous Elevator Ritual quickly descends into a personal hell of true evil, begging the timely question: how far would you go to pursue internet fame? Followed is directed by first-time filmmaker Antoine Le, making his feature directorial debut after one short film previously. The screenplay is written by Todd Klick. This first premiered at the Burbank Film Festival in 2018. Global View will release Followed in select US theaters + on VOD starting April 10th. Head to the official website.