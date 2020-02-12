Trailer for 'Henri Dauman: Looking Up' Doc About the Photojournalist

"He makes it all look so deceivingly easy." Samuel Goldwyn Films has just debuted the official trailer for a feature documentary titled Henri Dauman: Looking Up, that is indeed about the photographer Henri Dauman. Directed by Peter Kenneth Jones, the film premiered in 2018 at a film festival and is arriving on VOD to watch this March. "Holocaust survivor and New York City resident Henri Dauman has been called one of the greatest photojournalists of the 20th century." He has photographed Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Miles Davis, Yves Saint Laurent, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley, JFK & Jean-Luc Godard. The doc tells the entire life story of how he grew up an orphan and rebuilt his own family, establishing an artistic legacy in the process. KP Projects in LA will also be hosting a solo exhibition of Dauman's photos later this month.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Peter Kenneth Jones' doc Henri Dauman: Looking Up, from YouTube:

Holocaust survivor and NYC resident Henri Dauman has been called one of the greatest photojournalists of the 20th century. Marilyn Monroe, Brigitte Bardot, Miles Davis, Yves Saint Laurent, Andy Warhol, Elvis Presley, JFK & Jean-Luc Godard have all found a home inside his archive of one million negatives. But for all his achievements, few know the real details of Henri's remarkable origin story. Orphaned at thirteen, he set out to rebuild his family at any cost. Through love, persistence and uncompromising vision he achieved something greater: an artistic legacy for the generations. Henri Dauman: Looking Up is directed by first-time filmmaker Peter Kenneth Jones, his feature directorial debut after working as an assistant for years previously. This first premiered at the Hamptons Film Festival in 2018. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Henri Dauman: Looking Up direct-to-VOD starting March 6th next month. Interested?