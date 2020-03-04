Trailer for Herzog's Doc 'Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin'

"It's in the landscape… landscape of his soul." Music Box Films has released the official trailer for Werner Herzog's latest documentary film, called Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin. This originally premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and went on to play at the Telluride Film Festival, Sheffield Doc/Fest, and Vancouver Film Festival. When travel writer Bruce Chatwin was dying of AIDS, his friend Werner Herzog made a final visit. As a parting gift, Chatwin gave him his rucksack. Now thirty years later, Herzog sets out on his own journey, inspired by Chatwin's passion for the nomadic life. His deeply personal portrait of Chatwin, featuring archival discoveries, clips, and a mound of "brontosaurus skin," encompasses their shared interest in aboriginal / tribal cultures, ancient rituals, and the mysteries stitching together life on earth. I'm usually always interested in watching Herzog's documentaries, no matter what they are about.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Herzog's doc Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin, on YouTube:

Werner Herzog turns the camera on himself and his decades-long friendship with the late travel writer Bruce Chatwin, a kindred spirit whose quest for ecstatic truth carried him to all corners of the globe. Herzog's deeply personal portrait of Bruce Chatwin, illustrated with archival discoveries, film clips, and a mound of "brontosaurus skin," encompasses their shared interest in aboriginal cultures, ancient rituals, and the mysteries stitching together life on earth. Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin is directed by prolific German filmmaker Werner Herzog, director of many docs including Little Dieter Needs to Fly, Grizzly Man, Encounters at the End of the World, Cave of Forgotten Dreams, Into the Abyss, Lo & Behold, Into the Inferno, and Meeting Gorbachev previously. This first premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at Sheffield Doc/Fest and the Telluride Film Festival. Music Box will release Herzog's Nomad doc in select US theaters starting April 8th this spring. For more, head to the film's official website.