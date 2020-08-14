Trailer for 'Hitting the Apex' Documentary About Motorcycle Racers

"This is what you have to do - brake as late as possible." 1091 Pictures has released an official US trailer for a documentary titled Hitting the Apex, which is finally getting an official release in the US this year. The film originally opened in the UK back in 2015, but considering it's about motorcycle racing, which isn't that popular in the US (at least compared to NASCAR), it never opened. Until now. Hitting the Apex, narrated by Brad Pitt (who also produced the doc film), is the story of six fighters – six of the fastest motorcycle racers of all time – and the fates that awaited them at the peak of the sport. The racers profiled are: Jorge Lorenzo, Marc Marquez, Dani Pedrosa, Valentino Rossi, Marco Simoncelli, and Casey Stoner. A bit strange that it has taken so long for this to get a US debut, but oh well, it's finally going to be available to watch soon. Race on.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Mark Neale's doc film Hitting the Apex, direct from YouTube:

Hitting the Apex is the story of six fighters - six of the fastest motorcycle racers the world has ever seen - and of the fates that awaited them at the peak of the sport. It is the story of what is at stake for all of them: all that can be won and all that can be lost when you go chasing glory at over 200mph - on a motorcycle. Hitting the Apex is directed by acclaimed British filmmaker Mark Neale, director of the doc films No Maps for These Territories, Faster, Faster & Faster, Fastest, and Charge previously, as well as a few shorts and music videos and other production work. Produced by Mark Neale and Brad Pitt. This originally premiered and opened in the UK back in 2015, and also opened in other European countries that year. 1091 Pictures will finally release Neale's Hitting the Apex on VOD in the US starting September 29th this fall. Curious?