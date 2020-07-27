Trailer for Horror Short Film 'Hunter's Cabin' from N'Cee Van Heerden

"I just got here now." Sizzle Snap Productions has released an official trailer for a horror short film titled Hunter's Cabin, the latest from South African producer-turned-filmmaker N'Cee Van Heerden. This is his second short following I.O. a few years ago, and before that he worked as a field producer on almost all of Neill Blomkamp's South African films. Now he's based in Vancouver, BC (same as Neill Blomkamp) and has moved into directing his own films. Hunter's Cabin follows a young father who withdraws to a remote cabin to face his curse alone. But he’s not the only one with a dark past in the woods that night. Starring Jedidiah Goodacre, Toby Hargrave, and Sam Spear. This is quite an entrancing tease. No idea when this short film will end up online, but we'll definitely keep an eye out and let you know when it debuts. Check this out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for N'Cee Van Heerden's Hunter's Cabin, direct from YouTube:

A young father (Jedidiah Goodacre) withdraws to a remote cabin to face his curse alone, but he's not the only one with a dark past in the woods tonight… Hunter's Cabin is both written and directed by South African producer / filmmaker N'Cee Van Heerden, now a director making his second short film (after his first short O.I.) following years of work as a field producer for many Neill Blomkamp projects. Produced by Victoria Burkhart. Developed by Sizzle Snap Productions based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Featuring cinematography by Bryce Zimmerman, and music by Max Aruj. There's no official release date for the short yet, but we hope it'll debut online sometime soon. For more info on Hunter's Cabin, visit the film's official website or follow for updates @hunterscabin_rm. To discover more short films, click here. Who's intrigued?