Trailer for India's Great Monkey Battle Comedy Film 'Eeb Allay Ooo!'

"Have you ever dealt with a monkey?" NaMa Productions has revealed an official trailer for a very strange, clever, entirely original new film from India titled Eeb Allay Ooo! If that title doesn't get your attention, then maybe the funky plot will? A young migrant battles hordes of monkeys in the heart of New Delhi as a contractual monkey repeller. It's a film commenting on India's migrant problems, but also a comedy about monkeys. This premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival last year, and it also played at this year's Berlin Film Festival. The Indian film revolves around a young migrant in New Delhi, played by Shardul Bharadwaj, who scores the unusual government job of keeping monkeys away from public buildings, and focuses on his ensuing struggles and disillusionment with the frustrating work. The title is somewhat onomatopoeiac, as it derives from the three distinct sounds used by an experienced monkey chaser in the film to scare away the rhesus macaques. This looks superb! A hybrid documentary-narrative film unlike anything we've ever seen.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Prateek Vats' Eeb Allay Ooo!, direct from NaMa's YouTube:

Anjani lives with his heavily pregnant sister and her husband in a shack in New Delhi. He is one of the countless migrants moving to India’s expanding cities. His brother-in-law has arranged a job for him as a professional monkey repeller. Ever since the keeping of langur monkeys – the natural enemies of rhesus monkeys – has been prohibited, humans have taken on the tricky job of preventing cheeky rhesus monkeys from invading government buildings, as well as protecting tourists. This is complicated by the fact that many Indians worship the monkeys as incarnations of the god Hanuman and reverently feed them, which only serves to make the animals even bolder. Anjani is afraid of the monkeys. On one particular feast day, the situation escalates and he resorts to unusual measures. Eeb Allay Ooo! is directed by Indian filmmaker Prateek Vats, making his feature directorial debut. The screenplay is co-written by Shubham and Prateek Vats. This originally premiered at the Mumbai Film Festival last year. Eeb Allay Ooo! opens in cinemas only in India this weekend - December 18th. No other international release dates have been set yet. Interested?