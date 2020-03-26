Trailer for Indie Rock 'n Roll Comedy 'The Incoherents' with Jeff Auer

"It's time for rock 'n roll made by men!" "Middle-aged men…" Gravitas Ventures has debuted a trailer for an indie rock 'n roll comedy called The Incoherents, marking the feature directorial debut of illustrator / filmmaker Jared Barel. The film stars & is written by Jeff Auer, who plays a bored, 40-something paralegal who hasn’t let go of his dream of rock stardom. It dawns on him that reunions of The Pixies, Soundgarden and other indie rock bands from the 90's could inspire his former group, The Coherents, to come together again. It also stars Walter Hoffman, Casey Clark, Amy Carlson, Annette O'Toole, Kate Arrington, Robert McKay, and Christine Chang. Alex Emanuel, who stars in the role of Jimmy, served as music supervisor, and along with Jeff Auer, wrote the original songs the band performed in the film. Also featuring music by Stew, Jimmy Gnecco, Fiona Silver, and 60/40. Looks like a mid-life-crisis-meets-rocking-out film.

Here's the official trailer (+ new poster) for Jared Barel's The Incoherents, direct from YouTube:

Bruce Flansburgh (Jeff Auer) is a bored, 40-something New York paralegal who hasn’t let go of his dream of rock stardom. While slogging through an increasingly unbearable day to day existence, it dawns on him that the reunions of The Pixies, Soundgarden and other alternative/indie rock bands from the 90’s could inspire his former group, The Incoherents, to reform. The group, each one mired in some sort of mid-life malaise, reunite their 90's indie rock band for one last shot at rock stardom. The Incoherents is directed by illustrator / designer / filmmaker Jared Barel, co-founder of Loaded Barrel Studios, making his feature directorial debut after directing a number of short films previously. The screenplay is written by Jeff Auer. Gravitas will debut Barel's The Incoherents direct-to-VOD starting on April 28th coming soon. Interested?