Trailer for Jingoistic Action Film 'Redemption Day' with Gary Dourdan

"This one's off the books." Saban Films has released the official trailer for an intense action movie called Redemption Day, marking the feature directorial debut of Moroccan producer Hicham Hajji. Here's the pitch perfect jingoistic logline: "A US Marine infiltrates a terrorist group to save American hostages." Only thing missing is kissing the feet of the President after it's all over. After the Marine's wife is kidnapped in Morocco, he is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation in Algeria to save the woman he loves. This stars Gary Dourdan as Captain Brad Paxton, along with Serinda Swan, Martin Donovan, Ernie Hudson, Samy Naceri, and Andy Garcia. I'm always in awe of how all these action movies are always exact copies of themselves, just rinse and repeat, same plot and same shots and everything. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Hicham Hajji's Redemption Day, direct from Saban's YouTube:

Having just returned home, decorated U.S. Marine Captain Brad Paxton's (Gary Dourdan) wife, Kate, is kidnapped by a terrorist group while working in Morocco. He is forced back into action for a daring and deadly operation to save the woman he loves. Redemption Day, formerly known as Operation Redemption is directed by Moroccan producer / filmmaker Hicham Hajji, making his feature directorial debut after producing numerous other films including Chaïbia and Hostile previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Sam Chouia and Hicham Hajji. It's produced by David Zilberberg and Hicham Hajji. Saban Films will release Hajji's Redemption Day in select US theaters initially on January 8th, 2021, then it will be available on VOD starting January 12th, 2021 early next year. Anyone want to watch this film?