Trailer for John Adams & Toby Poser's Horror 'The Deeper You Dig'

"Something terrible happened to her." Dark Sky Pictures has released an official trailer for an indie horror titled The Deeper You Dig, which premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year, and also stopped by FrightFest and Fantastic Fest. "This journey into the underworld crawls under your skin and draws you into your deepest, darkest nightmares." Ivy and Echo are not your typical mother-daughter team. When reclusive Kurt moves down the road to restore a farmhouse, an accident leads to Echo's murder, and suddenly three lives collide in mysterious and wicked ways. Kurt assumes he can hide his secret under the ground. But Echo burrows into his head until he can feel her in his bones. As she haunts his every move, trying to reach her mother from beyond, Ivy must dig deep to see the signs and prove that love won't stay buried. Freaky! This stars John Adams, Toby Poser, and Zelda Adams. There's some super cool shots in this. Worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Adams & Toby Poser's The Deeper You Dig, from YouTube:

When a girl is senselessly murdered, she proves that love won’t stay buried. In the aftermath of a roadside accident, the line between the living and the dead collapses for a mother, a daughter and a stranger. The Deeper You Dig is both co-written and co-directed by actors / filmmakers John Adams & Toby Poser, together they have also co-directed the films Rumblestrips, Knuckle Jack, The Shoot, and Halfway to Zen previously. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last summer, and also played at FrightFest and Fantastic Fest in the fall. Dark Sky Films will release Adams & Poser's The Deeper You Dig direct-to-VOD starting on June 5th this summer. Visit the film's official website. Who's interested in watching this?