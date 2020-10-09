Trailer for 'Leap of Faith' Doc About Friedkin Making 'The Exorcist'

"They accept what we show." Shudder has released a trailer for the cinema making-of documentary titled Leap of Faith, telling the story of how William Friedkin made The Exorcist in 1973. The film is another one of these unique "lyrical and spiritual cinematic essays" from the Swiss docu filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, who has made docus about the shower scene in Psycho, the making of Alien, and the rise of the zombie genre. The film is "not just an in-depth musing on one of the most influential and widely acclaimed horror movies of all time, but also an enlightening and intimate portrait of one man's creative process." That sounds great to me. Passionately discussing his influences, and interrogating the obsessions he has returned to throughout his filmmaking career, William Friedkin makes for a riveting subject - reflective, insightful and often disarmingly candid. Even though there's not much shown in this trailer, I'm still completely sold.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Alexandre O. Philippe's doc Leap of Faith, direct from YouTube:

A lyrical and spiritual cinematic essay on The Exorcist, Leap of Faith explores the uncharted depths of William Friedkin’s mind’s eye, the nuances of his filmmaking process, and the mysteries of faith and fate that have shaped his life and filmography. Leap of Faith: William Friedkin on The Exorcist is directed by Swiss filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe, director of the cinema docs The People vs. George Lucas, The Life & Times of Paul the Psychic Octopus, Doc of the Dead, 78/52: Hitchcock's Shower Scene, and Memory: The Origins of Alien previously. This first premiered at the Venice Film Festival last year, and also played at the London, Sitges, and Sundance Film Festivals. Shudder will finally release Philippe's Leap of Faith doc streaming exclusively starting on November 19th. Another must see doc for cinephiles. Who's interested?