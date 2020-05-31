Trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'We Are Freestyle Love Supreme' Doc

"And here we are, 15 years later…" Hulu has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Before the world knew of the Broadway musicals In The Heights and Hamilton, Lin-Manuel Miranda started an improv hip-hop group called "Freestyle Love Supreme" (aka FLS). This doc film chronicles the group's 15-year journey, culminating with shows in 2019. They just finished their final show on Broadway earlier this year. "Filmmaker Andrew Fried began with a small SD camera in the summer of 2005, capturing the early days of Freestyle Love Supreme beatboxing on the sidewalks—unaware of how their story would unfold. Fourteen years later, after directing famed series like "Chef's Table" and "7 Days Out", Fried revisits old footage to craft this fated story. Both poignant and inspired, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this project still means so much to these accomplished performers." Yep.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Andrew Fried's doc We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, on Hulu's YouTube:

Description from Sundance: "Well before the world knew of the award-winning Broadway musicals In The Heights and Hamilton, a young, bright-eyed Lin-Manuel Miranda was in an improv hip-hop group called Freestyle Love Supreme, along with director Thomas Kail and performers Christopher Jackson and Anthony Veneziale. Freestyle Love Supreme was a way for these carefree artists out of college to experiment with theatre and craft their own unique musical sound. This film chronicles a 15-year journey of twists and turns, friendship, and unprecedented musical talent—culminating with much-anticipated reunion performances in New York City in 2019." We Are Freestyle Love Supreme is directed by American TV producer / filmmaker Andrew Fried, making his feature directorial debut after one short and lots of other TV work previously. This initially premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year as a "Special Event". Hulu will debut the We Are Freestyle Love Supreme doc streaming starting on June 5th coming up. Who wants to watch?