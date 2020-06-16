Trailer for Lonely Island's Time Loop Romantic Comedy 'Palm Springs'

"It's gonna be a beautiful wedding." Hulu has released an official trailer for the amazing time loop romantic comedy titled Palm Springs, the latest creation from the Lonely Island comedy crew. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it was one of my favorite films of the festival. It's SO good. Palm Springs is about a lazy slacker who is stuck in a time loop at his friend's wedding. He unwittingly gets another guest caught up in his same loop, and they're forced to figure out whether romance is worth it. Co-starring Cristin Milioti, with J.K. Simmons, Meredith Hagner, Camila Mendes, Tyler Hoechlin, and Peter Gallagher. Ahhhh I love this film! Just like that quote in the trailer, I want to watch this over and over again. It's soo much fun, and it's a refreshing reinvention of romcoms and the time loop subgenre.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Max Barbakow's Palm Springs, direct from Hulu's YouTube:

When carefree Nyles (Andy Samberg) and reluctant maid of honor Sarah (Cristin Milioti) have a chance encounter at a Palm Springs wedding, things get complicated when they find themselves unable to escape the venue, themselves, or each other. Palm Springs is directed by American filmmaker Max Barbakow, making his narrative feature debut after directing the doc film Mommy, I'm a Bastard!, and the mini-series "Dispatch: Turning the Tide", as well as numerous short films and other comedy projects. The screenplay is written by Andy Siara, from a story by Andy Siara & Max Barbakow. Produced by Lonely Island, including Chris Parker, Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer, Dylan Sellers, Becky Sloviter, and Jorma Taccone. This first premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year - here's our glowing review. Hulu will release Barbakow's Palm Springs streaming exclusively starting on July 10th this summer. Excited to watch this?