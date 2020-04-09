Trailer for Long-Awaited, Long-Lost Horror Sequel 'Grizzly II Revenge'

"I don't want a cloud of fear on this concert! Now you get that grizzly, and get it now!" GBGB Intl. has unveiled an official trailer for a long lost horror film titled Grizzly II Revenge, which is somehow getting a release nearly 37 years after the project originally fell apart. So… the story goes that in 1983, a production team hired a Hungarian filmmaker to direct a sequel to Grizzly, a 1976 cult classic horror film about an 18-foot-tall grizzly bear that terrorizes a state park. This sequel picks up where that one left off, with a momma bear seeking revenge for her cub's murder. The film takes place at a concert at Yellowstone National Park, where thousnds gather to see a show. But then the production all fell apart. Somehow, it's finally finished and ready to be released. The original cast (from '83!) features George Clooney, Laura Dern, Charlie Sheen, Louise Fletcher, John Rhys-Davies, Deborah Raffin, as well as Dick Anthony Williams. This trailer doesn't show much, but I can't help admit they got my attention with this long-awaited release.

Here's the official trailer (+ old & new posters) for André Szöts' Grizzly II Revenge, direct from YouTube:

All hell breaks loose when a 15-foot grizzly bear, reacting to the slaughter of her cub by poachers, seeks revenge and kills anyone that gets in her way. In the three days before the major concert taking place in Yellowstone National Park, the gigantic grizzly has brutally attacked campers Ron (George Clooney), Tina (Laura Dern) and Lance (Charlie Sheen), poachers and a park ranger. The terror doesn’t end there as the giant grizzly bear finds its way to the concert grounds to go on a killing spree. Grizzly II Revenge (also known as Grizzly II: The Predator) is directed by Hungarian producer / filmmaker André Szöts, directing his first feature, who only made one other TV movie (titled Vasárnap Budapesten) before he passed away in 2006. The screenplay is by Joan McCall, David Sheldon, and Ross Massbaum. Produced by Ross Massbaum, Joseph Ford Proctor, David Sheldon, and Suzanne C. Nagy. This was originally filmed in 1983, but has never been officially released since then. GBGB will finally release Grizzly II Revenge in the US direct-to-DVD / VOD sometime later this year. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who still wants to watch this?