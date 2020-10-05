Trailer for Lost 80s Film 'Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried's Brain'

"I need more brains!" Leomark Studios has revealed an official trailer for a long lost 1980s genre film titled Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried's Brain, the first and only film made by Robin Nuyen. Filmed entirely in 1987, Housesitter sat unfinished for 32 years. Now, with finished sound from Skywalker Sound and final picture from Paramount Pictures color department, it is at last completed. Combining 80s horror with 50s sci-fi, the film is about an idealist medical student with an Elvis obsession, determined to perfect his rat-to-rat brain transfer to "help mankind and change the face of modern science". After his final experiment fails and blows up, Andy loses his chance to study abroad. Little does Andy know that his beloved professor and mentor, Doc Crosby, is actually a mad scientist who has been murdering people and stealing their brains for experiments in his makeshift "black and white" laboratory. The crazy long lost film stars Holly Kaplan, Robert Small, and Stephen James Carver. Even though this is a "film 32 years in the making", looks like it's not going to be worth the wait after all. Maybe it will? Only for a few horror fans.

New trailer for Robin Nuyen's Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried's Brain, on YouTube:

Combining 1980's horror and 1950's sci-fi, it is the story of Andy (Gasparian), an idealist medical student with a serious Elvis obsession, who is determination to perfect his rat-to-rat brain transfer to "help mankind and change the face of modern science". After his final experiment fails and blows up, Andy loses his chance to travel abroad and study at the prestigious Reinhardt Institute. With his future in doubt, and with no place to live, his future looks bleak. Little does Andy know that his beloved professor and mentor, Doc Crosby, is actually a mad scientist who has been murdering people and stealing their brains for experiments at his makeshift "black and white" laboratory. When Doc realizes that his own brains so severely damaged from experimenting on himself, and that he will be dead in a matter of hours without a successful brain transfer, he hatches a scheme to acquire the thirteen human brains needed for his "brain pyramid". Will Andy save his friends from the scalpel of a madman, or will Doc succeed in his murderous plot to save his own life by completing the first even human brain transference procedure? Housesitter: The Night They Saved Siegfried's Brain is directed by actor / filmmaker Robin Nuyen, his first and only film. The screenplay is written by Richard Gasparian and Robin Nuyen, and both also produced. Leomark Studios will finally release the film direct-to-VOD / Blu-ray starting on October 2nd this fall. Interested?