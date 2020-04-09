Trailer for Love Triangle Romantic Comedy 'The Half of It' by Alice Wu

"You know what it's like to finally meet someone your age who gets you?" Netflix has revealed the first official trailer for The Half of It, premiering direct to streaming at the start of May. Written and directed by Alice Wu, the film is "a heartfelt comedy-of-errors about searching for perfect love—and finding yourself in the process." A shy, introverted, Chinese-American, straight-A student finds herself helping the school jock woo the girl they both secretly love. In the process, each teaches the other about the nature of love as they find connection in the most unlikely of places. Leah Lewis stars as Ellie, joined by Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Enrique Murciano, Wolfgang Novogratz, Catherine Curtin, also with Becky Ann Baker and Collin Chou. This sounds similar to Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before, but the trailer plays differently, with the two main characters falling for the same person. And a much more earnest story.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Alice Wu's The Half of It, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

Bookish introvert Ellie Chu (Leah Lewis) is perfectly content with her life: watching old movies with her widowed father and ghostwriting papers for her high school classmates to help pay the bills. But her side gig turns personal when lovelorn jock Paul Munsky (Daniel Diemer) hires her to craft love notes to Aster Flores (Alexxis Lemire) — a smart, popular girl out of both their leagues… and Ellie's secret crush. Just as the duo’s plan begins to work, a new wrinkle emerges: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship neither could have anticipated, giving rise to a surprising love triangle. The Half of It is both written and directed by Chinese-American filmmaker Alice Wu, formerly a software developer for Microsoft, this is her second feature film after making Saving Face previously. Produced by Anthony Bregman, M. Blair Breard, Alice Wu. This was supposed to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival this month. Netflix will release Wu's The Half of It streaming exclusively starting on May 1st coming soon this summer. Interested in watching?