Trailer for Low-Budget Sci-Fi 'Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks'

"Mission control: we have a critical situation!" Uncork'd has unveiled an official trailer for an anthology film featuring a series of sci-fi shorts called Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks. This plays like a low-budget, B-movie collection of space battle stories and despite the low quality, it still looks rather fun. In 2420, after aliens and powerful space wizards enslaved human villages, a group of rebels organize a counter attack against their alien overlords by piloting fully loaded spaceships. Acclaimed actor Doug Jones stars in this as an alien, and the cast also includes Erik Palladino, Douglas Tait, Trip Hope, Jordu Schell, Linda Weinrib, Toby Rawal, Tom Farrah, Tom Madden, Declan Churchill Carter, Alexis Watt, and Philip Cristian Classen. I really wasn't expecting much from this, but I will admit there's some cool shots in this trailer that make me curious. Maybe there's some cool sci-fi stories hidden in here? Maybe not.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks anthology, direct from YouTube:

In 2420, after aliens and powerful space wizards have enslaved human villages, a group of resistance fighters organize a counterattack against their alien overlords and launch an armada of spacecraft in a battle for supremacy in space. Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks is an anthology film made up of a series of action-packed sci-fi shorts, featuring the work of filmmakers Sanjay F. Sharma, Toby Rawal, Scott Robson, Andrew Jaksch, Lukas Kendall, and Luis Tinoco. Each film, though a separate story individually, includes a wrap-around through line. Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks is produced by Andrew Jaksch and Levi Smock. Uncork'd Ent. will release the entire Battle in Space - The Armada Attacks collection direct-to-VOD starting January 12th, 2021 next month. Anyone looking forward to watching?