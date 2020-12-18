Trailer for Mob Thriller 'American Dream' Directed by Janusz Kaminski

"You want me to kill HIM?" Lionsgate has revealed an official trailer for a crime thriller titled American Dream, arriving on VOD at the beginning of January. This is actually the feature directorial debut of Oscar-winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski, who was still is Steven Spielberg's regular cinematographer for years and years (he even recently filmed West Side Story with him). Strange we've never heard of this before now! The film is about two young American entrepreneurs who face a Russian mobster's vengeance after they cut him out of a business deal. American Dream stars Luke Bracey and Michiel Huisman, with Nick Stahl, Agnieszka Grochowska, Samantha Ressler, Ed Metzger, and Kathleen Gati. This doesn't look particularly unique, another mobster vs entrepreneurs story with all the usual tropes. Fire it up.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Janusz Kaminski's American Dream, direct from YouTube:

Academy Award winning cinematographer Janusz Kaminski (Saving Private Ryan) directs this intense thriller about the brutal struggle for success. Desperate for cash, entrepreneurs Scott (Luke Bracey) and Nicky (Michiel Huisman) turn to Russian mobster Yuri (Nick Stahl). After they refuse the funding he offers, Yuri gets revenge by trying to take over their construction project. The partners are terrified until Nicky’s tough Russian girlfriend Ana decides to take action herself. American Dream is directed by Polish cinematographer turned filmmaker Janusz Kaminski, making his feature directorial debut after directing a few TV episodes previously. The screenplay is written by Duncan Brantley and Mark Wheaton; based on a story by Duncan Brantley. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Lionsgate will release Kaminski's American Dream direct-to-VOD starting January 5th next month. Look any good?