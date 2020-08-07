Trailer for 'Morgana' Documentary About Housewife Turned Porn Star

"There's a very personal quality to it… that isn't the norm." House of Gary has released an official trailer for an indie documentary called Morgana, profiling the life of an Australian housewife-turned-pornstar now known as Morgana Muses. This premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year, and is next playing at the Fantasia Film Festival (online) this summer. Morgana is a nuanced character portrait of a conventional suburban housewife who reinvents herself as a feminist erotic film auteur and star at the age of 50. Through its fascinating protagonist "Morgana Muses", we explore diverse themes such as ageing and sexuality, the importance of community and belonging, and the power of social and personal narratives to both define and confine us. This looks like a very honest, sensitive and understanding film about sexuality in modern times.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Josie Hess & Isabel Peppard's doc Morgana, direct from Vimeo:

And here's another early teaser trailer for Hess & Peppard's Morgana, to see a bit more footage from this:

The documentary film follows Morgana Muses who, after 20 years as a dutiful housewife stuck in a loveless, sexless marriage, has had enough of her dreary life. Desperately lonely and starved of intimacy, she books a male escort for one last hurrah before ending it all. Her final night takes an unexpected turn when her relationship with the escort opens up a new world of personal and sexual freedom. Instead of killing herself, Morgana makes an award-winning porn film about their date, moves from suburban Australia to Berlin, and becomes a celebrated feminist porn director and star. Morgana is co-directed by filmmakers Josie Hess & Isabel Peppard, both making their feature directorial debut after a few shorts and other production work previously. This initially premiered at the Melbourne Film Festival last year. No official release date has been set yet. For more info, visit the film's official website. Who's curious about it?