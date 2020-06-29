Trailer for 'Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado' Doc

"Love is the essence of everything." Netflix has unveiled the official trailer for a documentary feature titled Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, the latest project by doc filmmakers Cristina Costantini & Kareem Tabsch. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it will be streaming on Netflix in July. Sundance explains: "Extravagant Puerto Rican astrologer, psychic, and gender nonconforming legend Walter Mercado charmed the world for over 30 years with televised horoscopes. Equal parts Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, Walter was a celebrated daily part of Latin culture—until one day in 2007 he mysteriously disappeared. Over a decade later, the filmmakers find Walter and invite us into his home and interior world as he prepares to restore his legacy in the public eye." It examines his "complex story from the rural sugarcane fields of Puerto Rico to international astrology superstardom, rising above homophobia and the heteronormative beliefs of Latin society with a message of love and hope." Check it out.

Official trailer for Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado, from Netflix's YouTube:

Every day for decades, extravagant Puerto Rican astrologer, psychic, and gender nonconforming legend Walter Mercado charmed the world with his televised horoscopes. Equal parts Oprah, Liberace, and Mr. Rogers, Walter reached over 120 million viewers at his peak, enthralling the Latin world with sequined capes, opulent jewelry and horoscopes that shared a message of love and hope to his devoted viewers. Then, he mysteriously disappeared. Over a decade later award-winning directors Cristina Costantini and Kareem Tabsch and producer Alex Fumero capture Walter’s final two years, when the pioneering icon grappled with aging and also his legacy, and prepared for one last star-studded spectacle. Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado is co-directed by doc producers / filmmakers Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) & Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort), working together for their first time. This premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at the True/False Film Festival. Netflix will debut the Mucho Mucho Amor doc streaming exclusively starting on July 8th this summer. Who's curious?