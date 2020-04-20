Trailer for NatGeo's Anti-Poaching Doc 'Akashinga: The Brave Ones'

"I will teach you to fight! I will teach you to disappear! I will teach you to use your power!" National Geographic has released an official trailer for a riveting short documentary called Akashinga: The Brave Ones, which is set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival and EarthXFilm Festival – both taking place online later this month. Executive produced by James Cameron and directed by Maria Wilhelm, Akashinga: The Brave Ones tells the story of the Akashinga, the all-female anti-poaching unit in Zimbabwe that is revolutionizing the way animals are protected and communities are empowered. Their focus is on education through community outreach, working with the locals first rather than resorting to full-on armed assault. National Geographic has been covering this group for the last few years - photographer Brent Stirton's series on the Akashinga won 2nd Place in Sony's World Photography Awards last year. The short only runs a total of 13 minutes but it looks like an invigorating and inspiring profile of a group of women fighting for change.

Here's the official trailer for Maria Wilhelm's doc Akashinga: The Brave Ones, from YouTube:

With many of Africa’s key species, including elephants, reaching levels near extinction, Akashinga is a radical, new and highly effective weapon against poaching. Founded in Zimbabwe by former Australian special forces soldier and anti-poaching leader Damien Mander, the women-only team of rangers, drawn from the abused and marginalized, is revolutionizing the way animals are protected, communities are empowered— and its members' own lives are being transformed. Damien Mander's innovative approach to conservation calls for community buy-in rather than armed assault against poachers: If a community understands the economic benefits of preserving animals, then it will eliminate poaching without any armed struggle. Akashinga: The Brave Ones is directed by producer / filmmaker Maria Wilhelm, making her directorial debut with this film after producing "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction" on TV, and also the docs Deepsea Challenge 3D and The Game Changers previously. Akashinga: The Brave Ones will premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival, and EarthXFilm Festival taking place online this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. The docu will also be broadcast on National Geographic later this year.