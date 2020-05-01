Trailer for Netflix's 'Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics' Doc

"There's a 90% chance I'm gonna drown, but it's feeling good to be one with the Earth." Ohh yeah. Netflix has debuted the official trailer for a mesmerizing, amusing new documentary called Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics. The film is both an examination of "the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens"; as well as a collection of stories from various celebrities who talk about their experience(s) tripping and trying hallucinogens. "The true stories you don't know. From the people you do." Appearances by celebs including Adam Scott, Nick Offerman, Sarah Silverman, Ad-Rock, Rosie Perez, A$AP Rocky, Paul Scheer, Nick Kroll, Ben Stiller, Sting, and Rob Corddry. This looks and sounds totally rad, and I can't wait to watch it. I love these stories, and I love hearing about how hallucinogens are life-changing and positive, not something to be afraid of. Have a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Donick Cary's doc Have a Good Trip, from Netflix's YouTube:

A documentary featuring comedic tripping stories from A-list actors, comedians, and musicians. Star-studded reenactments and trippy animations bring their surreal hallucinations to life. Mixing comedy with a thorough investigation of psychedelics, Have a Good Trip explores the pros, cons, science, history, future, pop cultural impact, and cosmic possibilities of hallucinogens. The film tackles the big questions: Can psychedelics have a powerful role in treating depression, addiction, and helping us confront our own mortality? Are we all made of the same stuff? Is love really all we need? Can trees talk? Have a Good Trip is directed by writer / producer Donick Cary, making his feature directorial debut after directing episodes of "Lil' Bush" previously, and writing for many TV shows including "The Simpsons", "Parks and Rec", and "A.P. Bio". Produced by Mike Rosenstein, Sunset Rose Pictures, and Sugarshack 2000. Netflix will release Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics streaming exclusively starting May 11th. Who wants to try?