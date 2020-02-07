Trailer for Onur Tukel's Comedy About Americans 'The Misogynists'

"What is wrong with you?!" Oscope Labs & Factory 25 has debuted an official trailer for an indie satirical comedy titled The Misogynists, the latest from filmmaker Onur Tukel (Applesauce, Catfight, Black Magic for White Boys). This premiered at a few smaller film festivals in 2017, but has been quietly awaiting release ever since. Mostly because it's about two assholes and comes with a title as blatant as "The Misogynists". In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two Trump supporters celebrate the results. "Led by Dylan Baker's gleefully deranged performance, Tukel's tongue-in-cheek exploration of a divided America digs deep into the night's mass existential crisis and uncovers some disquieting truths." In addition to Dylan Baker, this also stars Trieste Kelly Dunn, Ivana Milicevic, Lou Jay Taylor, Matt Walton, Christine Campbell, Nana Mensah, Rudy De La Cruz, Cynthia Thomas, Darrill Rosen, Karl Jacob, and Matt Hopkins. "The makers of this film would like to apologize in advance." Take a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Onur Tukel's The Misogynists, direct from OScope's YouTube:

In a single, fully-stocked hotel room on the night of the 2016 general election, two Trump supporters celebrate the unexpected results, in the latest from indie provocateur Onur Tukel. As the night rages on, an ensemble of characters venture in and out of the room. Some match the two’s enthusiasm while others voice their terror at the prospect of the incoming President, but most struggle to find reasons to care less about the results causing the debauched celebration around them. The Misogynists is both written and directed by Turkish-American artist / filmmaker Onur Tukel, director of many indie films including House of Pancakes, Ding-a-Ling-Less, The Pigs, Richard's Wedding, Summer of Blood, Applesauce, Catfight, and Black Magic for White Boys previously. Produced by Gigi Graff. This premiered at the Hamptons, Memphis, and Denver Film Festivals originally in 2017. Oscilloscope Labs & Factory 25 will finally release Tukel's The Misogynists in select US theaters starting on February 14th, 2020 this winter. Anyone interested in this?