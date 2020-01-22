Trailer for Pixar's 'Lamp Life' Short Film About Bo Peep's Adventures

"Overall, life on a baby lamp isn't that exciting… Or maybe – too exciting…!" Pixar has unveiled the trailer for a brand new animated short film that is arriving on Disney+ streaming at the end of this month. Lamp Life is a fun short film that explains where Bo Peep went and the adventures she was involved in before re-appearing in Pixar's Toy Story 4 (released last summer). It sounds like they've got Annie Potts back as the voice of Bo Peep, giving us a look at her life on top of a baby lamp with sheep at her side. It's no surprise this looks wonderful, since Pixar has been making marvelous short films for decades. I'm excited to watch it.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster art) for Valerie LaPointe's short Lamp Life, from Pixar's YouTube:

Bo Peep (Annie Potts) has her own toy story to tell. Expect an unexpected journey… Pixar's Lamp Life is directed by animation filmmaker Valerie LaPointe, a story artist for Pixar, and director of the animated short films Night Light, Upside Downed, and Lolly's Box previously. Featuring music by Jake Monaco. The short film is connected with the Toy Story universe, telling a story that takes place between Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4. Disney will debut Pixar's Lamp Life short streaming exclusively on Disney+ starting January 31st, 2020 at the end of this month. For more, visit DisneyPlus.com or Pixar.com. How fun does this look?