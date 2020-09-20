Trailer for Psychological Thriller Film 'Huracán' About a MMA Fighter

"It's up to you to deliver." HBO is now streaming this new film, Huracán, marking the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Cassius Corrigan, originally from Miami. This first premiered at the Miami Film Festival last year and just got released earlier this month on HBO - but we're only catching up with it now. Huracán is a psychological thriller about Alonso Santos (played by writer / director Cassius Corrigan), an aspiring mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter who suffers from Multiple Personality Disorder. Legendary UFC fighter Jorge Masvidal, also an executive producer, plays Alonso's final opponent Cain Colón, in this film hailed by critics as so captivating you "can't stop watching." Featuring music composed by Roman Molino Dunn (aka "Electropoint"). The cast includes Yara Martinez, Camila Rodríguez, Steven Spence, and Carlos Guerrero. This looks solid - not just another repetitive MMA drama, there's much more going on in here.

Here's the official HBO trailer (+ poster) for Cassius Corrigan's Huracán, direct from Vimeo:

Huracán is a psychological thriller about an aspiring MMA fighter who suffers from Multiple Personality Disorder. Alonso starts court appointed therapy with pioneering but troubled psychologist, Dr. Villalobos. Through their sessions, Dr. Villalobos forces Alonso to dive deep into his traumatic childhood and uncover the nightmarish event that laid the foundation for his crippling mental illness. Simultaneously, Alonso pursues his one passion — making it as a professional MMA fighter. His coach, as played by Muay Thai world champion Gregory Choplín, senses that unleashing Alonso's vicious alter ego is the key to helping him succeed into the cutthroat sport of MMA, and pushes Alonso to embrace his condition as his greatest strength. Huracán is written and directed by American filmmaker Cassius Corrigan, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. He also produced the project with Diomedes Raul Bermudez, Elayne Keratsis, and Mark Pulaski. This initially premiered at the Miami Film Festival last year. HBO already debuted Corrigan's Huracán streaming on September 1st this month. Visit the film website.