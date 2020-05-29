MOVIE TRAILERS
Trailer for 'Queen of Lapa' Doc About Brazilian Transgender Goddess
by Alex Billington
May 29, 2020
Source: YouTube
"When you're alone, you learn how to live." Brokenhorse Films has unveiled an official trailer for an indie documentary titled Queen of Lapa, which originally screened at a few small film festivals last year. It will be released on VOD in June this summer for those curious to give it a look. A proud transgender sex worker since the age of eleven, Luana Muniz, now 59 years old, has helped shape a new reality in her "hostel" by housing a new generation of transgender sex workers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Queen of Lapa explores the day-to-day lives, rivalries, and quests for love of many sex workers, as Muniz's guides them in a city full of hostility towards its LGBTQ community. This is not just a profile of a transgender goddess and "proud sex professional", but an intimate story about activism and how we can change the world by helping each other.
Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Collatos & Monnerat's doc Queen of Lapa, direct from YouTube:
Larger-than-life actress, cabaret performer, activist, and proud sex professional since the age of eleven, Luana Muniz - arguably one of Brazil's most famous transgender personalities - has shaped a new reality in her hostel by providing a safe working environment for generations of young transgendered girls in neighborhood of Lapa in Rio de Janeiro. Queen of Lapa explores the women's day-to-day lives, quests for love, the Brazilian political climate, housemate rivalries, all happening under matriarch Muniz's watchful and guiding eye. Queen of Lapa is co-directed by Brazilian filmmakers Theodore Collatos (director of the docs Move and On Point, and other features / shorts) & Carolina Monnerat (a doc producer making her directorial debut). This originally premiered at the Maryland Film Festival last year. Brokenhorse Films will release Queen of Lapa direct-to-VOD starting June 19th this summer. For more, visit the official website.
