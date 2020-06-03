Trailer for Ridiculously Corny 'Elvis From Outer Space' Sci-Fi Movie

"He's ready to rock!" Giant Pictures has debuted an official trailer for an absolutely terrible, worse-then-The-Asylum movie called Elvis From Outer Space, from directors M. Z. Silverman & Tracy Wuischpard. Everyone likes to laugh at this kind of junk, so why not post it anyway. The King of Rock n' Roll space clone has blasted into Vegas from the far side of the universe to compete in an Elvis impersonation contest against the best in town. But just as he is on the verge of Taking Care of Business, he mysteriously vanishes. Who's behind the disappearance? Any guesses? Maybe it was… aliens?! Who knows. Starring George Thomas, David Heavener, Barry Ratcliffe, Diane Yang, Robert Miano, Frank Cavestani, Lauren Elaine, and Sonny West. I'm ashamed to even promote this film, but I hope no one wastes any actual money on it.

Here's the first official trailer for Silverman & Wuischpard's Elvis From Outer Space, from YouTube:

Elvis From Outer Space is both written and directed by filmmakers M. Z. Silverman (of Memphis Rising: Elvis Returns) & Tracy Wuischpard, making their first feature film together. Based on a story by M. Z. Silverman. Produced by M. Z. Silverman, Van Don, Jordan Robert, and Elliott Balter. Giant Pictures & Joba Entertainment will release Elvis From Outer Space direct-to-VOD starting on July 7th later this summer. Anyone curious about this?