Trailer for 'Rising Phoenix' Doc Tells the Story of the Paralympic Games

"There isn't anything else in the world that can bring you back from the darkest places than sport." Netflix has unveiled an official trailer for a documentary titled Phoenix Rising, telling the story of the Paralympic Games. Elite athletes and insiders reflect on the Paralympic Games and examine how they impact a global understanding of disability, diversity and excellence. The first organized athletic event for disabled athletes that coincided with the Olympic Games took place on the day of the opening of the 1948 Summer Olympics in London. A Jewish-German doctor who escaped Germany hosted a sports competition for British veteran patients with spinal cord injuries. The first games were called the 1948 International Wheelchair Games, and were intended to coincide with the 1948 Olympics. Dr. Guttman's intention was to create an elite sports competition for people with disabilities that would be equivalent to the Olympic Games. The rest is history.

Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games. From the rubble of WWII to the third biggest sporting event on the planet, the Paralympics sparked a global movement which continues to change the way the world thinks about disability, diversity & human potential. Rising Phoenix, formerly known as Harder Than You Think, is co-directed by the filmmakers Ian Bonhôte & Peter Ettedgui, co-directors of the doc film McQueen previously, as well as various producing and writing work on other doc projects. Produced by John Battsek, Greg Nugent, and Tatyana McFadden. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Rising Phoenix streaming starting August 26th this month.