Trailer for Road Trip Indie 'She's in Portland' Discussing Life's Choices

"She made me feel hope… I wanted every day to feel like that." Freestyle DM has released an official trailer for a indie road trip dramedy titled She's in Portland, from filmmaker Marc Carlini. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year, and it also played at the Sedona, Sonoma, and Phoenix Film Festivals. She's in Portland follows two men who seemingly admire each other's lives and feel trapped in their own. Wes, tied to his demanding corporate career and his responsibilities to his growing family, extends a work trip to drag his dispirited artist friend Luke up the California Coast to find Luke's "one that got away". Through their travels and conversations, the trip takes a deeper look into life choices, acceptance, and commitment. The film stars Tommy Dewey and Ricco Ross, with Minka Kelly, Vishesh Chachra, Alexis Krause, Robin Gammell, Elaine Partnow, and François Arnaud. This indie is worth a look.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Marc Carlini's She's in Portland, direct from YouTube:

When a family man recognizes his best friend from college is in a slump, he convinces him to travel up the California coast in search of the one that got away. But when the road starts to wind, they're forced to confront their own life choices before it's too late to change course. She's in Portland is directed by editor / filmmaker Marc Carlini, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films, and other production work including editing and more. The screenplay is written by Patrick Alexander and Marc Carlini. This first premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival earlier this year. Freestyle Digital Media will release Carlini's She's in Portland direct-to-VOD starting on September 25th coming soon. Who's interested in watching?