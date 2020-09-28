Trailer for Rock Doc 'Bleeding Audio' Telling the Story of The Matches

"Any artist that… creates something that changes anyone's life, has made it." Have you heard of the band The Matches? Bleeding Audio is an excellent documentary film about this "local" band and their story of success and failure. Told through the eyes of quirky, charming, and humble bandmates: Shawn, Jon, Matt, and Justin, Bleeding Audio is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches' promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion, as they reflect on what success means for musicians in today's digital industry. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year, then went on to win the Audience Award for Best Doc at both the Dances With Films Festival and SF Doc Fest this year. This doc uses The Matches history and recent reunion to dig deeper into the root of the challenges the average musician faces in the digital age of the industry. Even if you don't know this band, it's definitely worth a watch - an engaging and surprisingly heartfelt look at the challenges of being a successful band. One of the best rock docs this year.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Chelsea Christer's doc Bleeding Audio, from Vimeo (via SlashFilm):

Bleeding Audio is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches' promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion as they reflect on what success truly means for musicians in today's digital industry. The Matches' story overlaps with the drastic changes the music industry has undergone in the past several years. From declining record sales, to excessive touring, to illegal downloading and streaming taking over. This documentary uses The Matches history and recent reunion to dig deeper into the root of the challenges the average musician faces in the digital age of the industry, and how artists can navigate their careers today. Bleeding Audio is directed by American filmmaker Chelsea Christer, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously and other production work. Produced by Jannette Bivona, Chelsea Christer, and Erin Persley. This first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. No other official release date has been set yet. For more info + updates, visit the film's official website.