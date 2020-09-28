MOVIE TRAILERS

Trailer for Rock Doc 'Bleeding Audio' Telling the Story of The Matches

by
September 28, 2020
Source: Vimeo

Bleeding Audio Trailer

"Any artist that… creates something that changes anyone's life, has made it." Have you heard of the band The Matches? Bleeding Audio is an excellent documentary film about this "local" band and their story of success and failure. Told through the eyes of quirky, charming, and humble bandmates: Shawn, Jon, Matt, and Justin, Bleeding Audio is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches' promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion, as they reflect on what success means for musicians in today's digital industry. This premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year, then went on to win the Audience Award for Best Doc at both the Dances With Films Festival and SF Doc Fest this year. This doc uses The Matches history and recent reunion to dig deeper into the root of the challenges the average musician faces in the digital age of the industry. Even if you don't know this band, it's definitely worth a watch - an engaging and surprisingly heartfelt look at the challenges of being a successful band. One of the best rock docs this year.

Here's the first trailer (+ poster) for Chelsea Christer's doc Bleeding Audio, from Vimeo (via SlashFilm):

Bleeding Audio Poster

Bleeding Audio is an intimate portrait detailing The Matches' promising career, defeating break up, and inspiring reunion as they reflect on what success truly means for musicians in today's digital industry. The Matches' story overlaps with the drastic changes the music industry has undergone in the past several years. From declining record sales, to excessive touring, to illegal downloading and streaming taking over. This documentary uses The Matches history and recent reunion to dig deeper into the root of the challenges the average musician faces in the digital age of the industry, and how artists can navigate their careers today. Bleeding Audio is directed by American filmmaker Chelsea Christer, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously and other production work. Produced by Jannette Bivona, Chelsea Christer, and Erin Persley. This first premiered at the Cinequest Film Festival earlier this year. No other official release date has been set yet. For more info + updates, visit the film's official website.

Find more posts: Documentaries, To Watch, Trailer

Discover more around the web:

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Last Black Man SF
3. The Lighthouse
4. Marriage Story
5. The Specials
6. Blinded by Light
7. Long Shot
8. Uncut Gems
9. For Sama
10. A Beautiful Day
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2019
1. Parasite
2. Once Upon a Time
3. Avengers: Endgame
4. The Farewell
5. Knives Out
6. Rise of Skywalker
7. Peanut Butter Falcon
8. Little Women
9. 1917
10. The Irishman
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add FS to your Feedly updates: click here